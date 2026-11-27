Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport Anbumani said the Bill should be passed by December 31 this year in the interest of Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

He said the Bill would require a two thirds majority in Parliament if passed this year, whereas a simple majority of 50 per cent would be sufficient if it were taken up next year. He also claimed that passing the legislation this year would ensure a 50 per cent increase in the number of elected representatives through the proposed proportional increase, while a delay could result in delimitation based on population figures, potentially putting Tamil Nadu at a disadvantage.