CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss who is also party's lone MP, on Friday said his party would extend full support to the Centre's proposed delimitation Bill if it did not adversely affect Tamil Nadu, while warning that any delay in its passage until next year could severely impact southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport Anbumani said the Bill should be passed by December 31 this year in the interest of Tamil Nadu and other southern states.
He said the Bill would require a two thirds majority in Parliament if passed this year, whereas a simple majority of 50 per cent would be sufficient if it were taken up next year. He also claimed that passing the legislation this year would ensure a 50 per cent increase in the number of elected representatives through the proposed proportional increase, while a delay could result in delimitation based on population figures, potentially putting Tamil Nadu at a disadvantage.
Explaining the proposed increase in representation, Anbumani said Tamil Nadu's Assembly constituencies could increase from the existing 234 to 351, with the additional 117 seats reserved for women. Similarly, the state's Lok Sabha representation could increase from 39 to 59, with the additional 20 seats allocated to women.
He said the proposed changes would significantly increase women's representation in legislative bodies. Currently, Tamil Nadu has 23 women MLAs and five women MPs, he pointed out.
On the register complaint against Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh, who has been accused of sending inappropriate text messages to women District Collector, Anbumani demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident.
He said the investigation should establish whether the MLA had only sent inappropriate messages or had also directly approached and harassed the Collector. He urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to take immediate action against the MLA including suspending him from the party.
Referring to the Chief Minister's earlier statement that he would question even God if a mistake was committed, Anbumani said Vijay should demonstrate the same commitment by taking action against his own party MLA.
He also demanded action against the Rishivandiyam MLA, alleging that the legislator had previously been associated with several controversies, including issues relating to illicit liquor. He said a CBI investigation was also underway into certain matters concerning the MLA.