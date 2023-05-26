PMK to participate in new Parliament inaugural ceremony

CHENNAI: As several Opposition parties, including DMK, Congress, VCK and MDMK, announced not to attend the inauguration event of Central Vista (new Parliament), PMK has said that the party will take part in the event.

In his statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that the party will take part in the event on May 28 considering the historical importance of the event.

Opposition parties demanding that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the new building. They are opposing the decision of opening the building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.