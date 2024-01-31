PMK to announce stand on alliance soon: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said that party founder Dr S Ramadoss would soon declare his party’s stand on the ensuing Lok Sabha polls and alliance for it.

Releasing his party’s shadow agricultural budget for 2024-25 here, he said that the shadow budget has 110 announcements and a total cost of Rs 80,000 crore. Of the total budget allocation, the agricultural department would be spending Rs 60,000 crore directly. The shadow budget has allocated funds for taking irrigation projects at Rs 20,000 crore.

When reporters asked PMK’s stand on Lok Sabha polls and alliance for it, he said that Dr Ramadoss would soon announce it. PMK has convened the party’s General Council in Chennai on February 1 where the party’s stand is likely to be announced.