'PMK supports women reservation bill but wants internal quota for women in future'

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Tuesday said that his party would extend support for the women's reservation bill which seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the state legislature and Lok Sabha for women even though his party wanted the internal reservation for Dalits and Backward classes.

In a statement, he welcomed the union cabinet's decision to introduce the women's reservation bill in the Parliament during the current special session and pass it in the coming days.

"In 2010, when the draft law was passed in the Rajya Sabha, after which no constructive steps were taken to implement it in the last 13 years, it is significant that the bill has been suddenly revived. If the bill is passed in the Lok Sabha and comes into force, it will surely be a historic event, " he said, noting that 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies is an unfulfilled dream of more than half a century.

Recalling the previous attempts to pass the women's reservation bill, he said that the provision of 33 per cent reservation for women in the state assemblies and Parliament is inevitable and it is appreciable that the union government has revived it.

"The bill passed in the Rajya Sabha has reservations for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Anglo Indians. PMK and other social justice pirates wanted the reservation to be extended to include Backward Classes women. If this demand was not accepted, the Backward class women who constitute majorities in various states across the countries would be denied adequate representation. Hence the union government should consider the demand based on social justice. If it is not possible right away, it should be considered in the future and the union government should give an assurance in this regard, " he said.

He said that let the 33 per cent reservation be the starting point and it should be increased to 50 per cent in proportionate to their population like in the local bodies in several states.