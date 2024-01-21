PMK supports JACTO-GEO strike, urges govt to intervene & fulfill demands

CHENNAI: As the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-GEO) has announced indefinite strike from February 26, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to intervene and fulfill their reasonable demands.

"Government teachers and government employees have been demanding the implementation of old pension scheme and others for the last 20 years. AIADMK and DMK have been promising to fulfill their demands. Moreover, DMK promised to resolve the issue during the 2021 assembly elections. But, it refuses to honour the promise now, " Ramadoss said in a statement.

While expressing the support of PMK to JACTO-GEO, the senior leader pointed out board exams for class-10 and class-12 are scheduled in March and Lok Sabha election announcement will be made in February.

"Strike by teachers and employees will affect the government machinery. The government should hold talks with them immediately. Also, stop the strike by implementing their reasonable demands," he urged.