PMK stays silent as AIADMK courts bypoll support

With two of the defectors now being fielded by the TVK against the AIADMK in their former constituencies, the bypolls have become an early test of whether the ruling party can convert the defections into electoral gains and whether Edappadi can retain his voter base with the support of its allies.

Adding intrigue to the AIADMK's efforts, there is speculation that the PMK could instead extend support to the TVK, with reports suggesting that Sowmiya Anbumani could be offered a ministerial berth as part of such an arrangement. AIADMK sources, however, dismissed the possibility, pointing out that the VCK is already part of the TVK alliance and has a place in the government, making any fresh accommodation for the PMK difficult.

AIADMK leaders are expected to meet PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday to seek the party's support. The PMK was part of the AIADMK-led alliance in the 2026 Assembly elections but has not announced its position on the two bypolls, despite former ministers meeting Anbumani to convince him.