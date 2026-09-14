PMK stays silent as AIADMK courts bypoll support

CHENNAI: With the PMK yet to spell out its stance on the Madurantakam and Dharapuram by-elections, a nervous AIADMK has stepped up efforts to secure its support, particularly in Madurantakam, where the Vanniyar community is a dominant voting bloc.
With two of the defectors now being fielded by the TVK against the AIADMK in their former constituencies, the bypolls have become an early test of whether the ruling party can convert the defections into electoral gains and whether Edappadi can retain his voter base with the support of its allies.
Adding intrigue to the AIADMK's efforts, there is speculation that the PMK could instead extend support to the TVK, with reports suggesting that Sowmiya Anbumani could be offered a ministerial berth as part of such an arrangement. AIADMK sources, however, dismissed the possibility, pointing out that the VCK is already part of the TVK alliance and has a place in the government, making any fresh accommodation for the PMK difficult.
AIADMK leaders are expected to meet PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday to seek the party's support. The PMK was part of the AIADMK-led alliance in the 2026 Assembly elections but has not announced its position on the two bypolls, despite former ministers meeting Anbumani to convince him.
AIADMK's K Maragatham Kumaravel secured 69,284 votes, while the TVK candidate, who finished second, polled 62,090 in the recently concluded Assembly polls. PMK can certainly tilt the balance if it chooses to support TVK or even abstain from supporting any party.
Like a classic river-crossing problem involving the wolf, goat, and cabbage, VCK's earlier stance of not remaining in an alliance in the presence of PMK makes it tough for TVK to accommodate the Vanniyar party with 4 MLAs. But if CM Vijay manages to convince Thiruma on this issue, AIADMK would be at the receiving end. Well aware of the political consequences, in the backdrop of disgruntled CVe Shanmugam calling AIADMK's win a loss by PMK, Palaniswami's messengers are trying their best to convince Anbumani.
The AIADMK has already secured the support of the BJP, Puthiya Needhi Katchi and other alliance partners for the 2026 Assembly election. The AMMK has also decided to support the AIADMK.
The attempt to bring the PMK on board is thus significant for the AIADMK not merely as an addition to its alliance arithmetic, but as a bid to prevent the TVK from making inroads into its vote base, particularly in Madurantakam.