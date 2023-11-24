PMK stands against limestone mining without compensating farmers

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss condemned the government for organizing a public hearing meeting to mine limestone for a cement factory in Ariyalur without providing compensation to farmers for acquiring their lands.

In a statement, the senior leader said 1,400 acres of land was acquired from 300 farmers in Ariyalur in 1993.

"Only Rs. 25,000 per acre was given to the farmers. But farmers approached Ariyalur Court seeking higher compensation. Hearing the case, the court has ordered the factory management to give Rs. 1.3 lakh per acre with interest. The factory has filed an appeal in front of the High Court, " he explained.

He added that due to the shortage for limestone, which is a major material to produce cement, the government has planned to conduct a public hearing meeting among the residents in the area to start mining limestone from the acquired land. Due to several opposition from the residents, the public hearing meetings were cancelled several times.

"The officials have planned to conduct a meeting on November 28 after threatening the public. This is unfair. If the government and the factory management want limestone to continue the operation of the cement factory, they should talk with the land owners and provide compensation as per the order of the court or wait until the judgement pronounced on the appeal. It is injustice to dig mines without doing both and by threatening the land owners. This should not be allowed, " he said.

Ramadoss urged the government to intervene in the issue and stop public hearings on digging mines.