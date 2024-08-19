PMK slams govt for naming retired officer as TNUSRB chairman

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss has condemned the government for appointing retired IPS officer Sunil Kumar as chairman of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) and urged the government to cancel his appointment.

In a statement, hitherto officials in the rank of DGP, who are in service, were appointed as the chairperson of TNUSRB. “The post of chairperson is the most responsible one and if an official in service is appointed as the chairperson, actions like suspension can be taken if any wrongdoing occurs. But, a retired official will not carry any responsibility,” he opined.

Saying that the state police department is not short of qualified officers for the post, Anbumani said that there are 16 officers in the rank of DGP at present. “Moreover, the government has transferred Seema Agarwal to appoint Sunil Kumar. Chief Minister MK Stalin should clarify the need for appointing a retired official as chairman. He retired two years ago,” he said.

Anbumani added that there was no corruption allegation against Sunil Kumar when he was in the service. “But there is an allegation that Sunil Kumar acted as a bridge between Stalin and a businessman, who invested in foreign countries on behalf of the Chief Minister,” he said.

Warning that the appointment will set a bad precedent, Anbumani urged the government to cancel the appointment.