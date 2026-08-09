PMK slams delay in tatkal agricultural power connections in TN

While 55 per cent of the state’s agricultural lands rely on river and canal irrigation, which heavily depend on water release from neighbouring states, the remaining 45 per cent depends entirely on groundwater.

"Over four lakh farmers are currently on the waiting list for free agricultural power connections to run their pump sets", he claimed.

The PMK leader alleged that under the tatkal scheme announced last December, 47,554 farmers applied by depositing amounts ranging from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 4 lakh depending on the horsepower of their pump sets, totalling over Rs 1,250 crore. "Additionally, 12,566 farmers who applied under the same scheme in 2023 deposited over Rs 250 crore and are still waiting", he added.