PMK slams delay in tatkal agricultural power connections in TN

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has criticised the state government and the state power distribution entity, TNPDCL, for delaying agricultural electricity connection to over 60,000 farmers despite collecting deposits to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore from the applicants under the tatkal connection scheme.
While 55 per cent of the state’s agricultural lands rely on river and canal irrigation, which heavily depend on water release from neighbouring states, the remaining 45 per cent depends entirely on groundwater.
"Over four lakh farmers are currently on the waiting list for free agricultural power connections to run their pump sets", he claimed.
The PMK leader alleged that under the tatkal scheme announced last December, 47,554 farmers applied by depositing amounts ranging from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 4 lakh depending on the horsepower of their pump sets, totalling over Rs 1,250 crore. "Additionally, 12,566 farmers who applied under the same scheme in 2023 deposited over Rs 250 crore and are still waiting", he added.
Stating that despite the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) mandate to supply connections within 15 to 90 days of application, not a single connection from the recent drive has been provided even after eight months, Anbumani noted that most of these farmers borrowed money at high interest rates to pay the advance fees.
"Unable to cultivate during the Kuruvai season without power, they are now saddled with mounting debt and severe financial distress", he said.
Terming the delay a grave injustice to the farming community, the PMK chief urged the state government to act immediately and expedite the issue of free agricultural power connections to all 60,120 pending applicants without further delay.