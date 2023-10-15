PMK seeks SIT to investigate cheating in job exams

CHENNAI: Pointing out allegations of cheating by candidates, who participated in Customs examination, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to form a special investigation team to check whether similar incidents occurred in other examinations for central government jobs.

In a statement, the senior leader said that during an examination held in Chennai, on Saturday, 30 candidates were caught for cheating in the exam. Of the total persons, who were arrested, 26 candidates are from Haryana and four candidates are from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. "It is shocking that north Indians have tried to cheat in the exams held in Tamil Nadu, " he said.

He pointed out that candidates from North India have cleared examinations for central jobs in Tamil Nadu in large numbers during the last 10 years.

"A few years ago, no candidate from Tamil Nadu cleared even Tamil exam for Postal department job. I have raised suspicion several times that north Indians are clearing exams by cheating. The incident has increased the suspicion, " he said.

He added candidates from other states should not be allowed to seize jobs of Tamil Nadu candidates. "Everyone behind the incident should be arrested and punished. The government should form a special investigation team to investigate past exams. Also, reservation should be implemented for locals in central government jobs, " he urged.