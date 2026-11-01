PMK seeks Rs 50 lakh aid to slain Ariyalur Home Guard's kin

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State government to provide Rs 50 lakh in compensation to the family of Home Guard personnel Venkatesan, who was allegedly beaten to death by three youths over confronting them for consuming alcohol in a public place in Ariyalur district.
He said Venkatesan earned a monthly remuneration of just Rs 2,800. With his wife having already passed away, his two children have now been left without parental support.
Considering the family's poor circumstances and the fact that Venkatesan was killed while on duty, Anbumani urged the State government to provide Rs 50 lakh as compensation to support the future of his two children.
Anbumani said the Home Guard staff was on patrol duty along with police personnel when he spotted three youths consuming alcohol in public at Aathanankurichi. After reprimanding them and sending them away, the youths allegedly returned a short while later and brutally assaulted Venkatesan near the Thalavoy police station premises when he was returning after completing his patrol duty, resulting in his death.
Condemning the killing, Anbumani said it was tragic that a Home Guard personnel who was merely performing his duty had been killed by intoxicated youths.