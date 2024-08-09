PMK seeks Independence Day pledge against Tasmac shops

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has appealed to stakeholders across the state to pass a resolution against TASMAC liquor shops, under the limits of the local body, in their gram sabha meetings on Independence Day.

In a statement, Anbumani said that gram sabha meetings are an effective medium to communicate the demands of ordinary people. “The country got freedom from foreigners who enslaved us but not from liquor. The day when people are rescued from addiction to liquor is the real Independence Day. On August 15, PMK cadre and public should participate in the gram sabha meetings and pass a resolution demanding to implement complete prohibition in the State,” he requested.

In another statement, Anbumani raised concerns over an incident in which a school student was caught smoking ganja in the classroom. “The student, who smoked ganja in Pazhavanthangal government school, has become addicted to the substance. During the investigation, it came to light that the substance was sold near the railway station. Three persons have been arrested. Despite this happening for years, police and government have failed to curb the sales of contraband,” he alleged.

Saying that PMK is continuously requesting the government to curb the usage of drugs, he added that he met Chief Minister MK Stalin twice to urge him to take measures.

“The government and police are conducting operations like Ganja 1.0, Ganja 2.0, Ganja 3.0 and Ganja 4.0, every time loads of ganja are seized. However, the contraband is available even close to schools. It is the role of the government to protect students from becoming ganja addicts,” he said