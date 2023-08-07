PMK seeks cancellation of bus procurement tenders

CHENNAI: PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss have urged the Institute of Road Transport to cancel the three tenders for procurement of 1000 buses as it received a single bid and float a fresh tender to ensure the participation of more companies.

In a statement, he said that after the three tenders received a single bid, the IRT opened the financial bid rather than cancelling the tender.

"The purpose of inviting the tender itself is to ensure the participation of multiple companies to create competition and procure the products at reasonable prices, " he said, pointing out to the Central Vigilance Commission direction and orders of the Supreme Court and High Court on single bid contracts.

He demanded chief minister MK Stalin direct the IRT to cancel the tenders for 1000 bus procurement and float fresh tenders.