PMK releases list of 9 candidates for LS Polls

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Friday announced the list of nine candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been assigned ten Lok Sabha seats to PMK. The initial list containing the names of nine candidates has been announced with the approval of the party founder S Ramadoss. However, the party is yet to announce a candidate for Kancheepuram.

Here is the list:

Arakkonam - K Balu

Dharmapuri - Arasangam

Arani - A Ganesh Kumar

Villupuram - Murali Sankar

Kallakurichi - Devadoss Udayar

Salem N Annadurai

Dindigul - M Thilagabama

Mayiladuthurai - Stalin

Cuddalore - Thangar Bachan