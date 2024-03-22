Begin typing your search...
PMK releases list of 9 candidates for LS Polls
The initial list containing the names of nine candidates has been announced with the approval of Founder Dr. Ramadoss.
CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Friday announced the list of nine candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been assigned ten Lok Sabha seats to PMK. The initial list containing the names of nine candidates has been announced with the approval of the party founder S Ramadoss. However, the party is yet to announce a candidate for Kancheepuram.
Here is the list:
Arakkonam - K Balu
Dharmapuri - Arasangam
Arani - A Ganesh Kumar
Villupuram - Murali Sankar
Kallakurichi - Devadoss Udayar
Salem N Annadurai
Dindigul - M Thilagabama
Mayiladuthurai - Stalin
Cuddalore - Thangar Bachan
Next Story