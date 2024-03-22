Begin typing your search...

PMK releases list of 9 candidates for LS Polls

The initial list containing the names of nine candidates has been announced with the approval of Founder Dr. Ramadoss.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 March 2024 5:37 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-22 06:13:18.0  )
PMK releases list of 9 candidates for LS Polls
X

PMK founder Dr. Ramadoss

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Friday announced the list of nine candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been assigned ten Lok Sabha seats to PMK. The initial list containing the names of nine candidates has been announced with the approval of the party founder S Ramadoss. However, the party is yet to announce a candidate for Kancheepuram.

Here is the list:

Arakkonam - K Balu

Dharmapuri - Arasangam

Arani - A Ganesh Kumar

Villupuram - Murali Sankar

Kallakurichi - Devadoss Udayar

Salem N Annadurai

Dindigul - M Thilagabama

Mayiladuthurai - Stalin

Cuddalore - Thangar Bachan

Tamil NaduPMKPMK candidatesparliamentary electionsLok Sabha seatsKancheepuramNational Democratic Alliance
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X