PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demands action against Periyar University VC

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged Governor RN Ravi to take action against the vice chancellor of Periyar University for exacting revenge against the general secretary of Periyar University Teachers Association.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the vice chancellor has proposed a resolution to dismiss K Prem Kumar, general secretary of the association, during the senate meeting.

"Allegation of leaking resolutions of the senate and sexual harassment against the office bearer were proved to be false. In November 2023, a resolution was placed in the meeting but it was defeated. The vice chancellor placed the same resolution again," he pointed out.

He added that Prem Kumar was suspended in March 2022. "Even after 33 months, the suspension order has not been revoked. The Governor has taken action against the vice chancellor of Thanjavur Tamil University for misconduct. Similarly, the Governor should intervene in the Periyar University issue too. Action should be taken against the vice chancellor and cancel the suspension order against Prem Kumar," he urged.