PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss comments about Dharmapuri accident

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday demanded better road facilities and steps to prevent road accidents in the accident prone Thoppur ghat areas coming under Dharmapuri district.

In a statement the Anbumani said four people were killed in a horrific road accident when a cargo carrying paddy bundles from Dharmapuri lost control at the Thoppur pass and collided with three trucks and another cargo.

He said that he has been insisting better road safety measures since his tenure as the former Lok Sabha Member of Dharmapuri constituency.

A few years ago, 15 vehicles collided with each other in Thoppur, killing 4 people.

More than 1000 people have died in accidents in the last 9 years in Thoppur Pass, which has a total distance of only 400 meters, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

If the central and state governments were concerned to prevent accidents in the Thoppur area, they should have taken steps to change the road design at some point.

The Tamil Nadu government has not yet written a letter to the central government regarding the change in the design of Thoppur road, the statement said.

The MP also demanded immediate implementation of the Thoppur High Level Road Project and a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the bereaving families.