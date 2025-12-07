PMK president Anbumani invites all parties to protest for caste survey

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged all political parties and social organisations in Tamil Nadu to participate in a statewide protest in Chennai on December 17, demanding the immediate implementation of a caste-based survey in the state.

In a detailed letter sent to leaders of all parties, except the ruling DMK, Anbumani emphasized that a caste survey is essential to protect social justice and to ensure fair and evidence-based reservation policies.

He argued that reservation in Tamil Nadu—including the 69 per cent quota—faces a longstanding legal threat because the state has failed to update caste population data, even after the Supreme Court in 2010 directed that such data must be collected within a year to justify the quota structure.

Anbumani pointed out that the current reservation figures still rely on the 1931 census, which courts have repeatedly said cannot be used for present-day policy making. He stated that caste-based surveys can legally be conducted by state governments under the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, citing surveys already completed in Bihar, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha.

He accused the DMK government of misleading the public by claiming that only the central government has authority to conduct such enumerations. He also alleged that the DMK has repeatedly blocked three opportunities over the past decades to conduct a caste census in Tamil Nadu.

Calling the caste survey the “X-ray of society,” Anbumani stressed that accurate data is vital for introducing sub-quotas within backward, most backward, and Scheduled Caste categories to ensure balanced benefits for all communities. He urged all parties to unite to “protect social justice” and support the PMK’s December 17 protest.