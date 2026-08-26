PMK chief Anbumani demands CBI probe into Tamil-origin 'poachers' killings

Antony Sami, Johnrose Peter and Kumar, from the region, were shot dead on August 15 in the forest area adjoining the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Chamarajanagar district. Karnataka Forest Department officials had claimed that the three were involved in deer hunting and were killed in an exchange of fire after allegedly opening fire at the officials.



However, the families had rejected the claim and alleged that the three men were deliberately killed. According to Anbumani, the leaked post-mortem report has now raised serious questions over the forest department's version.



The report reportedly states that Kumar suffered bullet injuries to his left chest and below the waist, while Antony Sami had gunshot wounds to his right chest and lower abdomen, besides fractured ribs. Multiple firearm injuries were found on their bodies, and the wounds were reportedly caused from very close range. The post-mortem report of Johnrose Peter has not been made public.

He urged the Karnataka government to order a CBI investigation and provide Rs 1 crore compensation to each bereaved family. He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to pressure Karnataka for an independent probe.