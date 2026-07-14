PMK opposes plan to reopen sand quarries

In a statement, Anbumani noted that after the DMK government reopened 25 sand quarries across nine rivers, including the Cauvery, Kollidam, Vaippar and Vellar, allegations of excessive sand extraction and illegal financial transactions led to ED raids and the eventual closure of the quarries.

Questioning the government's justification that the move is needed to address a shortage of construction sand, Anbumani said alternatives such as importing sand should be explored.

He also expressed scepticism over the government's proposal to monitor quarry operations through satellite surveillance, arguing that it would not effectively prevent over-extraction.