PMK opposes ONGC wells in Ariyalur

CHENNAI: Condemning the ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) for trying to dig wells in Ariyalur district, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to include the district in a protected agriculture zone.

"The ONGC has decided to dig wells in 10 places in Ariyalur. It is condemnable to destroy the district. ONGC dug more than 200 wells in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Ariyalur, " Anbumani said in a statement.

He added that ONGC is planning to conduct a public hearing meeting and implement the project. PMK will not allow it.

"More than 200 wells have already been dug in the Cauvery Delta. Due to this, groundwater level has decreased. In some places, waste water mixed with the groundwater. If ONGC digs 10 wells in Ariyalur, the district will turn into a desert, " Anbumani warned.

He opined that during the last 30 years, the Cauvery delta has become a hunting ground for oil companies. On one hand, oil and natural gas are being extracted in a huge amount, more than 5 hydro-carbon projects have been announced.

"The state and central government have the responsibility to stop ONGC wells in Ariyalur. Like Mayiladuthurai was included in the protected zone, the state government should include Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts in the list, " he urged.