PMK opposes new tribunal on Mekedatu, urges TN Govt to withdraw proposal

"When justice clearly sides with Tamil Nadu on the Mekedatu issue, seeking central mediation through a new tribunal instead of asserting our existing rights amounts to mortgaging our own state’s interests," he added.

The PMK leader also pointed out that both the Cauvery Tribunal and the Supreme Court have clearly ruled that the upper-riparian states must obtain the explicit consent from the lower-riparian state (Tamil Nadu) before executing any new constructions.

"Given this clear legal edge, the Tamil Nadu government demanding a new tribunal will only invite unnecessary complications, but it is equivalent to needlessly putting our own head into a crocodile's mouth", he alleged.