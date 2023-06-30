PMK opposes govt's decision to introduce sale of liquor in paper containers

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has condemned the State government's decision to introduce liquor in paper containers and warned that the move will encourage children to consume.

In his statement, Anbumani recalled that Prohibition Minister S Muthusamy conducted a meeting to discuss the introduction of paper containers to sell 90ml of liquor.

"It is said that the move is to prevent the throwing of bottles on roads and in forest areas. The minister has said that the move will prevent spiking poison in liquor as sharing is not possible while using 90ml liquor," he added.

He noted that the government has decided to continue the sale of higher quantity liquor in bottles.

"This will nullify the reason made by the government. The intention is not to safeguard the environment but to introduce innovation in liquor sales," he said.

He warned that children will consume alcohol and no one can find out as the paper containers will look like juice and milkshake cartons.

"Muthusamy had worked as health minister. He also opened a medical College and engineering College for the wards of transport employees. I believed he will take the state forward to prohibition. But he is trying to introduce innovations in sales," Anbumani said.

Meanwhile, party founder S Ramadoss censured the decision of collecting charges from shops for erecting name boards in Tamil.

"It is unacceptable to burden small and medium traders. Traders are opposing the move," he said.

While agreeing that the introduction of GST has reduced the revenue source of local bodies, Ramadoss pointed out that the government has the responsibility of finding solutions without affecting traders.

"Government orders have been issued to fix name boards in Tamil prominently and English and other languages. However this is not followed by shops and High Court also directed to impose a penalty for not using Tamil," he said.

He urged the government to give exemption from charges if boards are in Tamil and transfer the amount to local bodies.