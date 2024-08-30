PMK opposes contract-based recruitment in Drug-Free TN Mission

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss opposed the recruitment of contract staff to the Drug Free Tamil Nadu Mission and said that the recruitment is against social justice.

“Announcement has been made to appoint three experts to the Mission at Rs 1.50 lakh monthly pay to each. There are no details about reservation, age limit and others in the announcement. This is against social justice and condemnable,” he said in a statement.

Anbumani added that despite the appointments being only for a year, the salary is equivalent to the salary of deputy secretaries of the State government.

Recalling a similar notification issued by the Centre to appoint 45 officials and how the subsequent opposition from parties including PMK and Chief Minister MK Stalin forced the central government to withdraw the notification, Anbumani asked the CM why has the State government issued a similar announcement.