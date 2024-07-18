PMK, NTK to stage protests over power tariff hike in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) have announced they will stage protests against the recent power tariff hike in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, the PMK party media wing said that party president Anbumani Ramadoss will lead the protest to be held near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, Chennai at 11 am tomorrow (July 19).

During the demonstration, the PMK will demand the roll back of the recent power tariff hike During the protest, the PMK will demand the roll back of the recent power tariff hike as well as to calculate electricity bill every month rather than calculating once in two months.

Anbumani had earlier alleged that the DMK government had increased the tariff strategically after the completion of the Vikravandi by-election. "The The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) is a puppet of the government and works as per the government's wishes. The government cannot wash off its own responsibility by saying that the decision was one taken by the TNERC," he said.

Similarly, NTK party chief Seeman has announced that a demonstration over the power tariff hike would be held in all district capitals on July 21 (Sunday).

The TNERC had announced on Monday that power tariff charges in the state have been hiked by 4.83 percent for domestic, commercial, and industrial users. This was part of the measures to offset the mounting financial losses incurred over the years, the state-run discom Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) said.

According to the revised tariff, the increase for domestic consumers is between Rs 5 and Rs 40 for different categories.

