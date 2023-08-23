PMK MLA, kin booked in dowry case

COIMBATORE: Mettur PMK MLA and his family members were booked on charges of dowry harassment by Salem City Police on Tuesday.

MLA S Sadhasivam is accused of harassing his daughter-in-law M Manoliya (24) from Sarkkar Kollapatti with demand for more dowry. She was married to MLA’s son S Sankar in 2020. In her complaint, Manoliya alleged that the MLA and his family members demanded and received a dowry of 200 sovereigns of gold jewels, 25 lakh worth car and Rs 20 lakh in cash as dowry at the time of marriage.

“Still, they tortured me demanding more dowry and also issued threats, if I did not oblige,” she claimed in her complaint. She also accused her husband of promiscuity.

After an inquiry, police booked Sadhasivam, his wife Baby, son Sankar and daughter Kalaivani under various sections of IPC, as well as under Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act and under Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women.