PMK leader Anbumani slams TN govt for ‘meagre’ waiver

In a statement, the PMK leader claimed that the Maharashtra government has waived crop loans worth Rs 36,585 crore, benefitting 5.5 million farmers. “Compared to the Rs 2,044 crore waiver announced a few days ago by the Tamil Nadu government, the difference between the loan relief measures of the two states looks like the gap between a mountain and a molehill.”

Anbumani pointed out disparities between the two state programmes. “By contrast, Maharashtra has provided an unconditional waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh against crop loans for all farmers-small, marginal and large alike,” he said.