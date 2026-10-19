PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss undergoes minor surgery, advised two weeks of rest

CHENNAI: PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss underwent a minor surgery on his knee at Apollo Hospital on Greams Road, Chennai, and has been advised to undergo physiotherapy and rest for the next two weeks, according to a statement issued by the party.
Anbumani returned home on Monday (October 19) after completing the treatment and is recovering well, the PMK statement said.
The Apollo Hospital administration said in a statement that Anbumani Ramadoss had undergone successful knee surgery and was recovering well.
The leader had been experiencing persistent knee pain after actively participating in public meetings and party activities over the past few months. He was subsequently admitted to Apollo Hospital, where he underwent the procedure.
Doctors have recommended physiotherapy and a two-week period of rest to help with his recovery.