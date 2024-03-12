PMK is likely to revive ties with BJP-led NDA

CHENNAI: In an effort to form a formidable alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is holding talks with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the alliance formation is likely to materialise in a couple of days, informed sources from Kamalalayam, BJP headquarters told DT Next.

If the sources are to be believed, the Vanniyar dominated PMK has agreed to revive its ties with the BJP for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"After multiple rounds of talks with the PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday, he has agreed to join the BJP-led NDA alliance. BJP delegation led by election incharge to TN, Arvind Menon and MoS L Murugan held multiple rounds of talks with the PMK on Tuesday. In the alliance, the PMK is likely to get double digit LS seats, " sources with Kamalalayam (state BJP headquarters) said, adding that the alliance will get a complete shape in a day or two before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are continuously holding talks with the PMK and other parties. Besides the number of LS constituencies, the other demands such as allocating RS seats and a berth in Cabinet would be decided by our high-command. As of now, the PMK is positive in forging an alliance and the pact will be sealed anytime soon, "said a senior leader, preferring anonymity.