PMK intra-party dispute: SC upholds HC view, civil court to adjudicate

Ramadoss has been fighting a legal battle to restrain his son Anbumani from using the party's name, flag or symbol.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said that the Election Commission (EC) cannot decide a dispute over the allocation of symbols of an unregistered political party, and if the application is filed by Tuesday for remedy, the civil court may adjudicate it expeditiously.

"We do not find fault with the high court order. The high court appears to be correct that a dispute over the allocation of symbols of an unregistered political party cannot be decided by the Election Commission of India.