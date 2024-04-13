PMK hits out at Stalin over Cong statement on Mekedatu

CHENNAI: Taking exception to a statement made by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who said that Mekedatu dam will be constructed if Congress comes to power at the Centre, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin is silent on the issue.

"While speaking at an election campaign in Bengaluru South, Siddaramaiah has made such a statement. This is condemnable, and more so the silence of Stalin," Anbumani said in a statement.

Terming that Siddaramaiah’s statement is against the principles of federalism, Anbumani said that no new dam can be constructed across the river as per Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal orders and Supreme Court verdicts.

"Even though Siddaramaiah announced the construction of a dam in Mekedatu three days ago, DMK president and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who is in alliance with Congress, is yet to oppose or issue a censure. As the CM, Stalin has a responsibility of safeguarding the rights of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Anbumani alleged that Stalin was so emboldened that he was ready to forgo Tamil Nadu's rights for the welfare of Congress. "In the 1970s, when Karunanidhi was the CM, four dams were constructed across Cauvery and its tributaries. He remained silent. In 2008, Karunanidhi stopped the Hogenakkal water supply scheme to help Congress in the 2008 Karnataka Assembly election,” he said.