PMK founder urges CM Vijay to ensure quota for Vanniyar community

Social justice in Tamil Nadu should not be a mere political slogan but an action plan that provided opportunities to the oppressed and disadvantaged, he said.

The government should collect accurate data on the education, employment and economic status of the Vanniyar community, which is listed in the Most Backward Classes (MBC) category, and provide appropriate reservations accordingly, the Pattali Makkal Katchi founder said.

"In Tamil Nadu, under the (present) reservation system, 20 percent quota is being provided to the MBC and Scheduled Castes. This benefit is shared by various communities. In this context, the demand for separate internal reservation for the Vanniyar community, which has the largest population, has been raised for many years," Ramadoss said in a statement here.