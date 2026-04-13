PMK founder S Ramadoss collapses during Salem campaign, shifted to Chennai for treatment

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Ramadoss fainted after concluding a campaign event at Pallapatti in Salem district on Sunday (April 12). Party workers rushed him to a private hospital in Kuranguchavadi, where he was given first aid before being moved to another facility in Seelanaickenpatti for advanced care.

The incident comes amid an ongoing political rift within the Pattali Makkal Katchi, with differences between Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss. While Anbumani has aligned with the NDA for the upcoming Assembly elections and secured the party’s ‘mango’ symbol, Ramadoss’ attempts to reclaim the party and symbol were unsuccessful.