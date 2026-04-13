PMK founder S Ramadoss admitted to Apollo Hospitals; CM Stalin reaches out

The veteran leader reportedly fainted while alighting after concluding his campaign at Pallapatti on Sunday. Party cadres rushed him to a private hospital in Kuranguchavadi in Salem, where he was given first aid, before being shifted to another facility in Seelanaickenpatti for further evaluation. He was later brought to Chennai for advanced treatment.



Stalin said he spoke to Ramadoss over the phone and was informed that his condition was improving. "I wish Dr Ramadoss a speedy recovery. He is recovering well, and I hope he resumes his public duties soon, " the Chief Minister said in a social media post.