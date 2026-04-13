PMK founder S Ramadoss admitted to Apollo Hospitals; CM Stalin reaches out

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Monday after collapsing during an election campaign in Salem district, with Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin reaching out to enquire about his health condition.
The veteran leader reportedly fainted while alighting after concluding his campaign at Pallapatti on Sunday. Party cadres rushed him to a private hospital in Kuranguchavadi in Salem, where he was given first aid, before being shifted to another facility in Seelanaickenpatti for further evaluation. He was later brought to Chennai for advanced treatment.
Stalin said he spoke to Ramadoss over the phone and was informed that his condition was improving. "I wish Dr Ramadoss a speedy recovery. He is recovering well, and I hope he resumes his public duties soon, " the Chief Minister said in a social media post.
AIPTMMK general secretary VK Sasikala said she was relieved to learn that Ramadoss was stable. "I pray that he regains full health and continues to serve the people of Tamil Nadu, " she said.
Hospital sources indicated that Ramadoss is responding to treatment. A detailed medical bulletin on his condition is yet to be released.