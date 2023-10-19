PMK for plan to restore Pallikaranai

CHENNAI: Pointing out to the CAG report on degradation of Pallikaranai marshland, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to implement a special project to restore the marshland, which has been announced as a Ramsar site.

“The CAG office has stated that the marshland is being destroyed by encroachments and the Tamil Nadu government failed to take action.

The report has explained with maps about the extent of encroachments between 2005 and 2021.

The report also stated that Kovilambakkam lake also has been destroyed,” Anbumani said in a statement.

He added that there are several news reports about the encroachments on Pallikaranai marshland. PMK and Pasumai Thayagam have conducted several protests to prevent the encroachments. “Even though the government got the Ramsar tag for the marshland, no governments during the last few decades took action to protect the marshland,” he said.

Anbumani further said that Pallikaranai acts as a sponge during excess rains and houses 350 fauna and 200 flora species.

“During 1956, the marshland extended from Adyar river to Buckingham Canal and Guindy to Siruseri covering 15,000 acres. Due to the encroachments, it has shrunken to 1,725 acres. Around 191 acres have been used as a dumping yard and more than 2,000 tonnes of garbage is being dumped every day,” he said. He urged the state to implement a special project to restore the marshland.