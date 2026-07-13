PMK flags fall in government school enrolments

Citing data released by the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), Anbumani said enrolment in government schools fell by 2.07 lakh students in 2025-26 compared to the previous academic year and has declined by 7.39 lakh over the last three years.

He described the trend as a warning signal. According to the data, the number of students studying in government schools dropped from 45.10 lakh in 2024-25 to 43.03 lakh in 2025-26. Compared to 50.42 lakh students enrolled in 2022-23, the decline over three years stands at 7.39 lakh, he said.