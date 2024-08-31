Procure sarees, veshtis from handloom units, Ramadoss urges TN govt

CHENNAI: Warning that the state government’s decision to procure Pongal sarees and veshtis from the owners of powerlooms will undermine the intention of the scheme, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to procure the textiles from handloom weavers.

“More than 1.77 crore sarees and 1.77 crore veshtis are to be produced for distribution during Pongal and Tamil New Year. The department of Handlooms and Textiles has decided to procure wholesale from the powerlooms. As much as Rs 100 crore has been allocated through a government order dated August 27,” the senior leader said in a statement.

He recalled that sarees and dhotis were being procured from powerloom and handloom weavers in the past. “During last year, 1.24 crore sarees and 1 crore dhotis only were procured from powerlooms. Around 73 lakh dhotis and 50 lakh sarees were procured from handloom weavers. But, this year, all sarees and dhotis will be procured from powerlooms. This is betrayal of handloom weavers,” he opined.

Ramadoss added that the scheme was launched during MGR’s regime to help poor people as well as the handloom weavers. As the number of handlooms were coming down, some amount of sarees and dhotis were procured from powerlooms, without affecting handloom weavers.

“Meanwhile, the state claims that handloom sarees and dhotis will be distributed to beneficiaries of old age pension and other assistances. When compared to last year’s procurement, only 28.37 per cent sarees and dhotis will be procured. Due to this, handloom weavers will lose their livelihoods,” he warned.

Saying that the government’s responsibility is to safeguard the welfare of both handlooms and powerlooms, Ramadoss opined that the state should not reject the welfare of one section for the welfare of another section. “So, the government should withdraw the government order and issue a new order mandating one-third procurement from handloom weavers,” he urged.