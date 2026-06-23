PMK expresses concern over unfilled over 18k teachers posts

"According to statistics released by the School Education Department, the total sanctioned strength of teacher posts stands at 1,14,248. As of the last working day of May, 96,141 teachers were in service, leaving 18,107 positions vacant. Of these, 7,252 are graduate teacher posts, 2,833 are post graduate teacher posts, and the remaining are secondary grade teacher posts", he said in a statement.

"The primary reason behind the day-by-day decline in the standard of government schools in Tamil Nadu is the failure to recruit adequate teachers", he alleged.