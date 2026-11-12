PMK demands white paper on alleged fake book procurement scam in TN libraries

In a statement, Anbumani expressed shock over daily media reports regarding the irregularities, stating that the scam has brought disrepute to Tamil Nadu across the country.

According to the PMK leader, allegations first surfaced on November 6 regarding massive corruption in book purchases for the Periyar Arivulagam library in Coimbatore, which was built under the DMK regime and inaugurated on October 16.

He said subsequent reports revealed that a majority of the books were procured from two little-known publishing houses—Agalvilakku Pathippagam and Phoenix Pathippagam—which are not even registered with the Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI).

Anbumani noted that these books were allegedly created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) under fictitious author names.

Pointing out that the issue extends beyond Coimbatore, he cited reports that around 2,200 fake books published by Agalvilakku Pathippagam were identified and removed from the newly constructed Tenkasi District Central Library, which opened on October 29 last year.