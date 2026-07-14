PMK demands Tamil Nadu day be observed on November 1, not July 18

In a statement, the PMK leader urged the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) administration not to "blindly follow" and justify this "factual error", but to restore November 1 as the official state formation day, in lines with the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

He pointed out that Minister for School Education and Tamil Development, Rajmohan recently announced that to mark Tamil Nadu Day on July 18, oratorical and essay competitions on the glory of the Tamil language and the history of Tamil Nadu will be organized for students of Classes 6-12 across the state.

"While initiatives to promote the Tamil language and its heritage among students are highly welcome, we cannot allow the continuation of efforts to distort history through these events," he said in a statement.