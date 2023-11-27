PMK demands compensation for women who died in Thiruvarur GH due to sudden power cut

CHENNAI: While condoling the family of a woman, who died in Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital due to a sudden power cut, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to provide a solatium of Rs. 25 lakh to the family.



In a statement, Anbumani said that a patient named Amaravathi died in the hospital after a ventilation device failed due to a power cut.

"Medical colleges provide tertiary treatment. As per norms, uninterrupted power supply should be ensured in intensive care units as patients are put under ventilation devices. It is unbelievable that a patient died after a power supply interruption and failure in the backup system," he said.

திடீர் மின் தடையால் வெண்டிலேட்டர் செயலிழந்து நோயாளி உயிரிழப்பு வேதனை - பேரவலம் - இனியும் நடக்காமல் தடுக்க மருத்துவக் கட்டமைப்புகளை வலுப்படுத்த வேண்டும்!



திருவாரூர் அரசு மருத்துவக் கல்லூரி மருத்துவமனையில் நேற்று ஏற்பட்ட மின்தடையால், அம்மருத்துவமனையின் தீவிர சிகிச்சை பிரிவில்… — Dr ANBUMANI RAMADOSS (@draramadoss) November 27, 2023

Alleging that the authorities are trying to hide the incident, Anbumani added that the public works department, electricity department, and hospital management are blaming each other for the incident.



"The incident will bring shame to the state as Tamil Nadu is developed in terms of science and technology. A detailed investigation should be conducted to find out the persons, who are the reason for the death. Medical infrastructure should be strengthened to prevent such incidents. Government should provide Rs. 25 lakh to the family," he urged.