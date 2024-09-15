PMK, CPM condemn Sri Lankan government for tonsuring Tamil Nadu fishermen

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss and CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan condemned the Sri Lankan government for tonsuring Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were arrested while fishing in Bay of Bengal.

Balakrishnan announced a protest on September 20 in Rameshwaram against the central government for its inaction.

In a statement, Ramadoss said that 5 fishermen were tonsured and forced to clean prison toilets and drainage.

"Of the 8 fishermen, who were arrested on August 27, three fishermen were imprisoned and five were released with penalty. The family members of 5 fishermen paid the penalty on September 7. But Sri Lanka inflicted the insult against them saying that the penalty was not paid on September 6," he added.

Saying that the insult meted out to fishermen amounts to insulting the sovereignty of India, Ramadoss urged the central and state government not to remain spectators. "Apart from condemning Sri Lanka, actions should be initiated as per international laws, " he urged.

In a separate statement, Balakrishnan alleged that the approach of the central government is avoiding the fishermen issue.

"Due to lack of diplomatic interventions, attacks on fishermen are continuing. A protest will be held in Rameshwaram in which public and fishermen from Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam will take part, " he said.