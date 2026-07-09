PMK condemns real estate demand to lift construction restrictions near Pallikaranai marshland

In a statement, he warned that prioritising commercial interests over ecological survival would prove catastrophic for Chennai, which relies on the wetland as its primary natural defense against devastating floods.

Noting that a representation by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), which claimed that the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) ban on new constructions within a one km radius of the marshland has stalled economic activities worth Rs 72,000 crore, Anbumani termed the demand a "toxic proposal coated in sugar".