PMK condemns order asking school headmasters to bear Tamil Nadu breakfast scheme costs

In a statement, Anbumani highlighted that the scheme originally launched for Classes 1 to 5 in government primary schools in September 2022 and later extended to government-aided schools in August 2023 is set to be expanded up to Class 8 on September 17.

"However, the government has mandated that headmasters arrange basic necessities without allocating any financial support," he alleged.

Citing department circulars, he said schools have been asked to install new nameboards mounted on steel frames, resolve infrastructure deficiencies in kitchens and storage spaces, and arrange drinking water, lighting, and utensils, including plates and glasses for students.