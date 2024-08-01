PMK condemns extension to backward classes commission for recommendations for internal reservation to Vanniyars

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss condemned the state government for extending the deadline for the State Backward Class Commission to submit its recommendations on providing internal reservation to Vanniyars.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the government extended the deadline for further one year since the earlier deadline ended on July 11.

"The Supreme Court has observed that there is no ban in providing internal reservation for Vanniyars in the MBC quota in March 2022. The government directed the Commission in January 2023 to give its recommendations in three months. But, the government has given several extensions to the Commission," he said.

He added that the Commission sought extension citing the lack of caste-wise data based on which the government provided extension.

"How can the Commission provide its recommendations since the government does not have data as well as intention to conduct caste-based census? Does the government have any proposal to conduct the survey within one year or will the Commission conduct the survey itself?" Ramadoss asked.

Saying that the government will not conduct the caste survey as announced by chief minister MK Stalin and the central government also will not conduct the survey, Ramadoss opined that the extension is useless.

In another statement, Ramadoss welcomed the Supreme Court's order confirming the state government's power in providing internal reservation for Arunthathiyar community in SC quota.

"The Supreme Court upheld the internal reservation in August 2020. However, there was a case pertaining to the power of the state government in providing internal reservation in SC reservation. The judgement has safeguarded the internal reservation, " he said.

However, the judges have observed that the government should draft a policy to follow creamy layer in scheduled caste and scheduled tribes reservation.

"If creamy layer is implemented, it will deny social justice. So, the state and central government should not introduce creamy layer in SC and ST reservations, " he requested.