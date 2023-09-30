PMK commences LS poll preparation

CHENNAI: Even as the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner, PMK has commenced poll preparation works and directed the district cadres to conduct a series of meetings from Sunday.

In a statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss said that as a part of poll preparation, continuous events will be conducted for 6 days. "On Sunday, district secretaries should conduct meetings with union, town, town panchayat presidents. During the meetings, discussions should be held on other events. Appointment of booth level in-charges should be discussed, " he said.

On October 2, party flag hoisting events will be held in villages, towns and town panchayats. On October 3, district level general council meetings will be held and on October 4, village level meetings should be held. Two-wheeler rallies should be held on October 5 and meetings should be held on union, town and town panchayat levels on October 6. Discussions should be held on election work plan, plans given to booth level in-charges and others, he added.

Anbumani directed the functionaries to send the detailed reports about the meetings along with photos to party headquarters in Thailapuram.

PMK is yet to announce its stand on the alliance as AIADMK, a major ally in NDA, snapped the ties. As AIADMK and BJP would form separate alliances in the state, it is unclear on which alliance PMK would join yet.