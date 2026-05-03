PMK calls for opening new govt medical colleges in six TN districts after NMC eases norms

Ramadoss noted that the PMK had strongly opposed the regulation from the outset and that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking its withdrawal.

The NMC had subsequently deferred implementation of the rule for a year, restricting approvals only to institutions that had applied before 2025. Welcoming the latest notification issued on April 27, 2026, withdrawing the controversial norms, he said the move would revive stalled plans to expand medical education capacity in Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

Reiterating PMK’s long-standing goal of establishing at least one government medical college in every district, Ramadoss highlighted that during the AIADMK regime led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, as many as 13 new government medical colleges were started in 50 months -- the highest in the state’s history. However, he criticised the DMK government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, alleging that not a single new government medical college had been opened during its tenure.

He said the government had sufficient time over the past four years, even before the restrictions came into force in 2025, to establish new colleges, but failed to do so. Ramadoss added that with the regulatory hurdles now removed, the state must prioritise expanding medical infrastructure, and assured that the PMK would push for swift action if a welfare-oriented government assumes office.