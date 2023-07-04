PMK asks state govt to organise camps to control spread of mysterious fever

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Tuesday urged the state government to conduct medical camps across the state to control the mysterious fever that is spreading rapidly in the State.



"A mysterious fever has been spreading in most of the districts for the past few days. With lakhs of people affected by mysterious fever, mysterious fever is spreading rapidly to other districts. But, sadly, there is no awareness among the people about mystery fever, " he said in a statement.

Dr Ramadoss said that the medical practitioners have cited changes in weather conditions from the scorching heat during the day and rain in the evening as a reason for the fever. "There is no need to panic at the thought of a mysterious fever; At the same time, doctors have warned not to be complacent and have said that if you take the pills prescribed by them, the fever will be cured in three to five days. The state government should take action to spread this message to all the people throughout the state and create awareness, " he urged.

He noted that with the people thronging the government hospitals and primary health centres for treatment, it takes a long time for the doctors to deal with outpatients and it affects treatments to inpatients.