PMK announces state-wide stir for Vanniyar internal reservation on December 24

CHENNAI: Condemning the state government for delaying internal reservation for Vanniyars, PMK has announced a state-wide protest on December 24 to mark the 1,000th day of the Supreme Court's order that allowed the state government to provide the reservation.

In a statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss said that the apex court allowed internal reservation after collecting the required statistics on March 31, 2022. "Vanniyars remain backward in terms of education and employment. But, the government refused the reservation citing several reasons," he added.

He said that to mark the 1,000th day of the Supreme Court order, protests will be conducted in all the district headquarters and taluk headquarters.

"Party president Anbumani Ramadoss will take part in a protest to be held in Kancheepuram. The public should participate in the protests, which are to be held to safeguard social justice," he requested.