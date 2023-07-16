PMK alliance will come to power in 2026, says Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: After hoisting the party flag in Chennai on the occasion of 35th foundation day of PMK, on Sunday, party president Anbumani Ramadoss exuded optimism and said that a coalition under the leadership of PMK will come to power in Tamil Nadu in 2026.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Anbumani opined that the state did not attain true growth under DMK and AIADMK for the past 55 years. "Now, 1kg of tomatoes cost Rs. 140. Two months ago, 1kg of tomatoes were sold at Re. 1. Farmers could not even harvest their yield. Due to the present increase in the price, only middlemen are profited, not the farmers.

The government should have created cold storage facilities and store agricultural products including tomatoes to sell them when yield is lesser. What do the farmers get under the Dravida Model government?, " he asked.

He added that the government is allowing sand mining in Kollidam River when we demand check dams. The government hesitates to construct the check dams as it will prevent sand mining. "This amounts to treachery towards farmers. Last year, 620 TMC of water went to the sea."

He also urged the government to create 10 lakes in suburban areas of Chennai to manage water efficiently. Only 11 TMC of water can be stored in four lakes in Chennai and small water bodies, and those lakes have not desilted properly.

"The Dravidian parties do not know about water management. In Telangana, Rs. 1.5 lakh crore has been allocated for water management. But only Rs. 8,000 Crore has been allocated to water irrigation department of Tamil Nadu, " he pointed out.

While speaking among the cadres, Anbumani expressed that the party does not have any desire to occupy posts. "We are not doing politics targeting chief minister's chair. However, we can improve the people if we have power. Even though we are in power, PMK has made several achievements. There is no leader in India like Ramadoss who fought for social justice and reservation. We are requesting the people to give one chance to PMK, " he said.

Late in the evening, the party conducted a public meeting to mark the occasion in Mylapore, in which Anbumani Ramadoss participated.