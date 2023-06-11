PMK against Centre conducting medical counselling

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has reiterated that the State government should coerce the Central government not to conduct counselling for all the medical seats in the country and added that the decision is against the federal system.

In his statement, Anbumani said that the Central government has decided to conduct counselling for government allocation seats in private and government medical colleges and that it amounts to taking away the rights of the states.

"The State government is filling 85 percent of medical seats in colleges in Tamil Nadu and 50 percent of seats in PG courses are being filled up by the State government. The Central government conducts counseling for Central quota seats, seats Central government-owned medical colleges and deemed to be universities. PMK has already highlighted the issue," he said.

He noted that there was no confusion in the existing system. "Now, the Central government proposed to conduct counselling through Under Graduate Medical Examination Board. This is unacceptable. PMK has opposed the move when the idea was proposed. Without considering the opposition, the Central government issued a proposal on May 28. The Central government has reasoned that the move is to avoid delay in the admission process. Over 80 percent of students applying for medical seats are participating in State government colleges and colleges affiliated with State government Universities. It is unavoidable that delays and confusions occur as a large number of students take part. This is a democracy," he said.

He added that states in the country follow different reservation policies and it is not possible for the Central government to conduct counselling by following the reservation rules of various states.